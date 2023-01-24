Coronation Street’s Helen Worth among those set to receive honours at Windsor

Helen Worth opens her mouth

Soap star Helen Worth leads those set to collect honours at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The Ossett-born actress, who has played Gail Platt on Coronation Street since 1974, will be made an MBE for services to drama.

Also being honoured at the ceremony will be England’s chief nurse Dame Ruth Beverley (Ruth May), who will be made a Dame Commander for her contribution to nursing, midwifery and the NHS.

Dame Ruth has served as Chief Nursing Officer for England since 2019 (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Bailiff of Jersey, Sir Timothy Le Cocq, will be made a Knight Bachelor for services to the bailiwick where he was born and has lived much of his life.

Visual artist Cornelia Parker, who is best known for large-scale installations, will be made a CBE for services to the arts.

Air Vice-Marshal Suraya Marshall will also be made a CBE, while Jonathan Powell’s efforts when director at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office will see him become a Companion in the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George.