Colin Farrell ‘beyond honoured’ to receive first best actor Oscar nomination

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell says he is “beyond honoured” after scooping his first Oscar nomination for best actor, and sent his “heartfelt congratulations to the lads”.

The Irish actor received the coveted nod alongside veteran English star Bill Nighy and Normal People’s Paul Mescal – who both also claimed their first.

Irish talent led the way at the 95th Oscar nominations on Tuesday, with recognition in major categories including best picture, best actor and best supporting actor and actress.

Martin McDonagh’s dark Irish comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin was one of the top films to be recognised, with nine nominations, beaten only by Everything Everywhere All At Once with 11.

German film All Quiet On The Western Front also received nine nominations, with Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis earning eight, and Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans on seven.

Farrell and his three main co-stars, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon, were all nominated for their roles in The Banshees Of Inisherin, while McDonagh scooped a nod for best director.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Farrell said: “(I’m) just so grateful to the Academy for all the love it’s shared with the Banshees’ cast and crew.

“Also, beyond honoured to be lumped together with my fellow nominees. A heartfelt congratulations to all the lads.”

The nomination continues Farrell’s successful awards season run, having been nominated for both a Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild gong for his performance in The Banshees Of Inisherin.

Nighy’s nod comes for his turn in Living, in which he portrays a veteran civil servant who is inspired to make the most of his remaining days, following a life of tedium.

Mescal earned his nomination for his role in coming-of-age drama Aftersun.

Irish talent was well-represented across other major categories, with Gleeson nominated for best actor in a supporting role for The Banshees Of Inisherin, alongside Keoghan, and Condon recognised in the best supporting actress category.

Gleeson said: “What an amazing wake-up call.

“I’m so proud and grateful to be part of The Banshees Of Inisherin on a personal and professional level. I’m absolutely thrilled for the whole brilliant cast and everyone at home.

“What a day for the Irish film industry on a world stage. Feels like a huge family outing on the cards. Thank you Academy. Thank you Martin. Thank you all.”

Angela Bassett, star of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, joined Condon as a nominee for best supporting actress, becoming the first actor from a Marvel movie to be nominated for their work in one of the franchise’s films.

The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to… #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/BVcCq7u4Ut — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

English actress Andrea Riseborough joined frontrunners Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh in the best actress category, following a grassroots awards season campaign.

Blanchett and Yeoh, who have both been recognised previously, earned nominations for Tar and Everything Everywhere All At Once respectively.

Riseborough received the nod for her work in To Leslie.

Michelle Williams was also nominated for best actress, following a campaign to recognise her acclaimed performance as Mitzi, the piano-playing mother in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, rather than as a best supporting role.

Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees Of Inisherin and All Quiet On The Western Front all received nominations in the coveted best picture category, along with The Fabelmans.

They were joined in the 10-strong category by blockbuster sequels Avatar: The Way Of Water; Top Gun: Maverick; as well as Elvis, Tar, Triangle Of Sadness and Women Talking.

Noticeable snubs came for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Babylon and The Whale, which did not feature on the list.

Elsewhere, Charlie Mackesy’s heart-warming story The Boy, the Mole, The Fox And The Horse received an Oscar nomination for best animated short film.

Oscar-winning English designer Jenny Beavan was nominated yet again in the best costume category, for her work on Mrs Harris Goes To Paris.