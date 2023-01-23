Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sunak orders investigation into Tory chair Nadhim Zahawi amid tax questions

UK NewsPublished:

The Prime Minister asked ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus to find out whether the former chancellor breached the ministerial code.

Nadhim Zahawi
Nadhim Zahawi

Rishi Sunak has ordered an investigation into Nadhim Zahawi as the Tory party chairman faced growing calls to quit after paying a penalty to resolve a multimillion-pound tax dispute.

The Prime Minister asked new ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus on Monday to assess whether the former chancellor breached the ministerial code with the HMRC settlement.

Mr Sunak said the minister, who is defying Labour demands for his resignation, would stay on during the inquiry, launched as a series of scandals mounted.

During a visit to a Northampton hospital, Mr Sunak told broadcasters: “Integrity and accountability is really important to me and clearly in this case there are questions that need answering.

“That’s why I’ve asked our independent adviser to get to the bottom of everything, to investigate the matter fully and establish all the facts and provide advice to me on Nadhim Zahawi’s compliance with the ministerial code.

“I’m pleased that Nadhim Zahawi has agreed with that approach and has agreed to fully co-operate with that investigation.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News