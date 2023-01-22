I’ve still got plenty in the tank to lead Scotland, says Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon, right, with Laura Kuenssberg

Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “nowhere near” ready to quit as Scotland’s First Minister – adding she still hopes to lead the country to independence.

The SNP leader has been in the post since November 2014, with her predecessor Alex Salmond stepping down after Scots voted to stay in the UK in September of that year.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, Ms Sturgeon insisted she has “plenty in the tank”.

Her comments came after New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern dramatically resigned her post this week, explaining she no longer had “enough in the tank” to fulfil the demanding role.

Jacinda Ardern has stepped down as prime minister of New Zealand (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Speaking about Ms Ardern, Ms Sturgeon said: “If I ever reach the point which she has clearly reached, where I just think overall I can’t give the job everything it deserves, then I hope I have the same courage she has had in saying ‘Okay, this is the point to go’.

“But just for the avoidance of all doubt, I don’t feel anywhere near that right now, nowhere near.”

Ms Sturgeon also told the programme she would “like to think” she will be the leader who takes Scotland out of the UK.

“I think Scotland is going to be independent,” she said. “Of course nobody would believe me if I said I’d rather it was somebody else.

“But for me, who the leader is who takes Scotland to independence is less important than that Scotland becomes independent.”