Man arrested after two cyclists die in crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after two cyclists were killed in a crash in South Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to Royston Road, Cudworth, Barnsley at 9:07pm on Friday to reports of a collision between a car and two bikes.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene and police are working to formally identify them.

The car involved, believed to be a red Volkswagen Golf, failed to stop and was later found abandoned in Bleak Avenue, Shafton.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police are working to trace another man in connection with the incident.