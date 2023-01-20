Sunak to pay fine for failing to wear seatbelt in social media video

Rishi Sunak will “of course” pay the fine issued by police for failing to wear a seatbelt while filming a social media clip in the back of a moving car, Downing Street has said.
The Prime Minister was issued with a fixed penalty notice by Lancashire Constabulary after he was spotted not wearing his seatbelt in an Instagram video he filmed to promote levelling-up funding during a visit to Lancashire.
A No10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologised.
“He will of course comply with the fixed penalty.”
Fixed penalty notices for seat belt offences are usually £100, but they can rise to £500 if taken to court.
Lancashire Police said: “You will be aware that a video has been circulating on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire.
“After looking into this matter, we have today issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty.”
It is Mr Sunak’s second fine, having paid a fixed penalty notice during the “partygate” scandal while chancellor.