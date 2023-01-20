Notification Settings

Student ‘likely to have lived if he had been given face-to-face appointment’

UK NewsPublished:

The failure to arrange an in-person examination of David Nash was a ‘missed opportunity’, assistant coroner Abigail Combes said.

A 26-year-old law student who died after four remote GP consultations was likely to have lived if he had been given a face-to-face appointment, a coroner has ruled.

The failure to arrange an in-person examination of musician David Nash when he complained to an advanced nurse practitioner of fever, neck stiffness and night-time headaches was a “missed opportunity”, assistant coroner Abigail Combes told Wakefield Coroner’s Court on Friday.

Ms Combes said the failure of the Leeds GP surgery to see Mr Nash face to face after his fourth consultation meant the neurosurgery he underwent on what turned out to be a brain abscess was 10 hours later than it could have been.

The coroner said in her narrative conclusion: “On November 2 2020 there was a missed opportunity to direct David to seek face-to-face care during his GP appointment that morning.

David Nash (Andrew Nash/PA)

“Had he been directed to seek face-to-face or urgent care by the GP practice it is more likely than not that he would have undergone neurosurgery approximately 10 hours earlier than he actually did which, at that time, it is more likely than not would have been successful.”

