King uses royal train for first time as monarch as he travels to Manchester

UK NewsPublished:

Queen Victoria was the first monarch to use a train, travelling from Slough to London’s Paddington Station in 1842.

King Charles III arriving via the royal train at Manchester Victoria Station for a visit with the Queen Consort to Greater Manchester
The King has used the royal train for the first time since starting his reign, travelling to the city of Manchester.

Charles journeyed overnight from Ayr in Scotland, close to where the 18th-century property Dumfries House, part of The Prince’s Foundation, is based.

A group of local dignitaries were waiting to greet the King, who looked relaxed as he stepped from the locomotive.

Royal visit to Greater Manchester
Charles travelled to Manchester from Ayr (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The civic line-up included High Sheriff of Greater Manchester Lorraine Worsley-Carter, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Stephen Watson and Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

Queen Victoria was the first monarch to travel by train, leaving Slough at noon on June 13 1842 and travelling to London’s Paddington Station.

Victoria had been persuaded on board by Prince Albert, a veteran of rail travel fascinated by the new technology.

Since the Victorian era, the royal family has enjoyed its own train, with the present royal carriages coming into service for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

