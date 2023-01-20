Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Counter-terror arrest after suspicious package sparks maternity ward evacuation

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The incident occurred at St James’s Hospital in Leeds on Friday morning.

Bomb disposal unit
Bomb disposal unit

Counter-terror police have arrested a 27-year-old man after a potentially suspicious package sparked an evacuation of a hospital’s maternity wing.

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) North East said emergency services were called to the Gledhow wing of St James’s Hospital in Leeds on Friday morning.

Police said army specialists attended the scene and a cordon was put in place as a precautionary measure.

St James’s Hospital incident
A member of the bomb disposal unit wearing protective equipment at St James’s Hospital (Ben Lack/PA)

A bomb disposal unit was also at the scene, with some wearing protective equipment.

The wing is home to the majority of the hospital’s maternity services, as well as some respiratory and bereavement services.

People have been asked to avoid the entrance to the maternity wing while the cordon remains in place, after some ward areas were evacuated to keep “patients and staff safe”.

CTP North East said a suspect from Leeds has been arrested in connection with the incident.

St James’s Hospital incident
A man has been arrested over the incident (Ben Lack/PA)

In a statement, the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said: “A cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety and we have been working with the police to evacuate some ward areas to keep our patients and staff safe.

“Patients are being asked to attend hospital as normal for appointments, unless they are contacted otherwise.

“Visiting for patients who are currently in Gledhow wing and Lincoln wing at St James’s Hospital is suspended until we have more information.”

The trust said the accident and emergency department remains open.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News