What the papers say – January 19

British newspapers

Industrial action, economic plans and Downing Street’s defence of cake are featured on the front pages.

Hospitals will “grind to a halt” on February 6 when nurses and ambulance staff strike together, The Guardian quotes senior NHS leaders as saying.

Guardian front page, Thursday 19 January 2023: Nurses and ambulance staff to stage unprecedented joint strike

The Daily Mail warns Chancellor Jeremy Hunt that failing to cut taxes in his upcoming budget will cost the Conservatives the next election.

Red wall MPs have accused the Government of making a mockery of “levelling up” as the south east receives more regeneration funds than the north east, Yorkshire and the West Midlands, reports The Times.

Ex-Brexit secretary David Davis writes in The Independent that Boris Johnson loyalists trying to return him to Number 10 risk consigning the Tories to “10 years in the electoral wilderness”.

Thursday's INDEPENDENT Digital : "Back off, Boris… or you'll consign Tories to 10 years in the wilderness"

Inventor Sir James Dyson warns in The Daily Telegraph that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s “stupid” and “short-sighted” policies are holding back the economy.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Dyson: Stupid, short-sighted policies holding back economy'

The Chancellor, meanwhile, is labelled “Mister Coffee Bean” by Metro after he explained inflation in a video using cups in the Treasury canteen.

Tomorrow's Paper Today MISTER COFFEE BEAN Chancellor mocked over inflation video

The Financial Times says Sir Keir Starmer will tell the global financial elite at the Davos summit that he wants to improve relations with the EU, with the Labour leader to say the post-Brexit trade deal is damaging the British economy “as every day passes”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 19 January

A Tory MP has been criticised for accusing nurses forced to use foodbanks of not budgeting properly, notes the Daily Mirror.

The King has given a £250 million windfall from an offshore wind farm deal back to the country, reports the Daily Express.

The i has obtained new data showing 99.99% of court warrants from energy companies over prepayment meters are waved through.

Thursday's front page – Prepay meter scandal grows: 99.99% of court warrants are waved through

Gary Lineker has admitted being pranked by the sound of a porn movie being played in the background while he presented FA Cup coverage was hilarious, says The Sun.

On tomorrow's front page: Gary Lineker yesterday laughed off the Match of the Day "porn noise" scandal — and said he took great pleasure filling his half-time analysis with sex-filled innuendo.