Rise in number of antisemitic incidents at universities reported to charity

Cost of Living

The number of antisemitic incidents at British universities reported to a charity has increased over the past two academic years, a report suggests.

The Community Security Trust (CST) said it received 150 reports of antisemitic incidents affecting Jewish students, academics, university staff and student bodies across the UK during 2020/21 and 2021/22.

There were 123 antisemitic incidents at universities reported in the previous two academic years 2018/19 and 2019/20, according to the charity which monitors antisemitism and offers support to Jewish people across the UK.

It comes after an independent investigation last week revealed that Jewish students have faced a “hostile” culture within the National Union of Students.

The report, which cited numerous instances in which Jews suffered antisemitism because of assumptions that they were Zionists, concluded that the union had failed to sufficiently challenge antisemitism.

The latest findings from the CST show that 55 of the 150 reported antisemitic incidents at universities took place in a single month, May 2021, when there was a significant escalation of conflict in Israel and Gaza.

During this month, three death threats were sent to Jewish students, the report highlights.

This was a period when there was a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents nationwide, according to the charity.

Overall, there were 95 antisemitic incidents at universities reported to the CST in the academic year 2020/21 – a record total for any academic year in the charity’s records – and 55 incidents in 2021/22.

The incidents recorded over the past two academic years took place over 30 different towns and cities – and the report suggests that 82 incidents were online, 47 were on campus and 21 took place off campus.

In one case, a Jewish student was hit with a rubber bat as they were returning to their student accommodation after being subjected to antisemitic slurs, the report said.

The response of some universities to complaints of antisemitism was found by CST to be inconsistent and, in the worst cases, increased the harm felt by Jewish students.

Mark Gardner, the charity’s chief executive, said: “Antisemitism at our universities has been a running sore for decades and these new findings show that far too many Jewish students suffer hatred and bias.

“Students’ unions and university authorities need to better support their Jewish students, taking concerns seriously and acting against antisemitism, whether it comes from students or academics.”

Joel Rosen, president of the Union of Jewish Students, said: “Jewish students living away from home for the first time have the right to be who they are and to feel safe where they live and study.

“These incidents have a detrimental impact on the community, leading some to hide their identity and disengage from parts of university life.”

Lord Mann, the Government’s independent adviser on antisemitism, said: “Antisemitism on campus has long been a concern for parents and students, and the reported rise in university-related antisemitic incidents over the past few years is both worrying and unacceptable.”

He added: “All Jewish students have a right to be themselves on campus without any negative impact on their university experience.”

Susan Lapworth, chief executive of the Office for Students (OfS), said: “This is an enormously concerning report, with examples of antisemitic incidents that should worry any university.

“The OfS will shortly be consulting on strengthening the regulatory requirements we place on universities and colleges to ensure that Jewish students do not face harassment on campus or online.”

A Universities UK (UUK) spokesperson said: “UUK has been clear that antisemitism is wrong and should not be tolerated at universities or anywhere in society.

“We strongly urge our members to do all they can to tackle antisemitism and are committed to working with vice chancellors, staff and students to address this head on.

“We have published guidance to help universities which follows constructive engagement with the Union of Jewish Students (UJS) and Community Security Trust (CST). This guidance highlights the importance of complaints processes that are fit for purpose, timely and reflect best practice.