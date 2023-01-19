Full list of latest projects receiving money from levelling up fund

Here is a full list of the latest projects receiving money from the Government’s levelling up fund.
The list is divided into regions. Each entry reads: name of the relevant local authority or organisation; type or name of project receiving funding; amount awarded; further details.
– Eastern England
Broxbourne
Local facilities
£14,316,988
New skatepark and outdoor gym and sports pavilion
Cambridgeshire & Peterborough combined authority
Peterborough railway station
£47,850,000
New entrance and footbridge
Colchester
Colchester transport links
£19,663,063
Improved cycle routes to create a direct traffic-free route to Colchester Castle and Colchester Park
Great Yarmouth
Riverside Gateway
£20,000,000
Regeneration of North Quay including improved pedestrian and cycle links
Harlow
Harlow Arts and Cultural Quarter
£19,999,265
New music and arts venue by combining Playhouse Theatre, Gibberd Gallery and Library
Norfolk
King’s Lynn
£24,115,860
New bus and cycle routes; preservation of 15th Century South Gate
Tendring
Clacton
£19,958,224
28 new affordable homes; new library and adult learning space
– East Midlands
Ashfield
Sutton-in-Ashfield
£3,100,000
New science discovery centre and planetarium
Bassetlaw
Worksop town centre
£17,968,565
New leisure facility with ten-pin bowling and soft play; new towpath link along Chesterfield canal
Boston
Rosegarth Square
£14,846,596
New urban park
Broxtowe
Kimberley
£16,539,214
Transforming the Bennerley Viaduct, including step-free access to viaduct and boosting the cycle path network
Derby
Learning Theatre
£20,000,000
New theatre to allow university students to work and perform at former historic Assembly Rooms
Derbyshire Dales
Ashbourne
£13,373,509
Transformation of town centre
East Lindsey
Historic sites
£8,091,774
Improvements to three heritage and cultural sites including Alford Manor House and Alford’s only remaining windmill
Lincoln
Transport links
£20,000,000
Two bridges in Lincoln to run across the East Midlands Railway track
Mansfield
Regeneration
£20,000,000
Transformation of disused department store Beales
Rutland
Melton Mowbray and Rutland
£22,950,690
New outdoor food market and event space in Melton Mowbray; updating of Rutland County Museum
South Holland
Health and wellbeing hub
£20,000,000
New swimming pool, floodlit football pitch and multi-use games area.
– London
Greater London Authority
Colindale and Leyton
£43,166,006
Colindale and Leyton Underground stations to become step-free
Barking & Dagenham
Dagenham Heathway
£10,883,068
316 new homes
Camden
Gospel Oak, Haverstock & Kentish Town
£7,744,517
Improvements to cycling and walking infrastructure and to local GP services
Hackney
Hackney Central
£19,045,400
Renovating Town Hall Square; new creative workspace; upgrades to Hackney Central Library
Haringey
Selby Centre
£20,000,000
Regenerating 1970s secondary school building to become community hub including new homes; revamping Bull Lane playing fields
Lewisham
Town centre
£19,061,696
Revitalising marketplace including Culture and Business Hub; safer walking and cycling routes
Sutton
Belmont rail service
£14,121,979
Double the frequency of trains to Belmont
Waltham Forest
Walthamstow
£17,244,008
Restoring underused buildings to offer new cultural and educational opportunities to disadvantaged communities
– North-east England
Hartlepool
Screen Industries
£16,453,891
A new production village providing new jobs and opportunities in the creative industries
North East Combined Authority
Transport decarbonisation
£19,597,261
52 electric buses, 26 rapid chargers and 92 electric vehicle chargers across the region
Northumberland
Transport access
£14,712,547
New cycling and pedestrian lanes between Hexham and Bedlington
Redcar & Cleveland
Transport access
£19,999,859
Investment in Newham Grange highway scheme; new pedestrian and cycle tracks between Guisborough town centre, Teesworks and North York Moors National Park.
Tees Valley Combined Authority
Transport access
£17,784,924
15km of new cycling and walking routes
Gateshead
Gateshead Quays
£20,000,000
New arena, exhibition centre, hotels, bars, restaurants and walkways at Gateshead Quays
– North-west England
Allerdale
Workington Gateway
£9,586,777
Improvements to highways and cycle routes to better connect town with port
Blackburn with Darwen
Transport improvements
£20,000,000
Investment to tackle congestion and give people more options to walk and cycle around city
Blackpool
Multiversity
£40,000,000
New carbon-neutral university campus
Cheshire West & Chester
Ellesmere Port town centre
£13,378,478
New cycle links and walkways in Ellesmere Port; upgrade to market hall
Copeland
Industrial Solutions Hub
£20,000,000
Funding to drive industrial development
Cumbria
Transport improvements
£17,826,697
Upgrades to 30km of highway network and repairs to 21 bridges
Hyndburn
Accrington town centre
£20,000,000
Renovation of existing buildings, with Market Hall to become modern food hall
Knowsley
Halewood
£15,356,140
Improvements to transport, sporting and leisure facilities
Lancashire
Travel projects
£49,602,741
Three projects for greener, safer travel
Lancaster
Eden Project North
£50,000,000
Morecambe to become Eden by the Bay
Oldham
Green Technology & Innovation Network
£20,000,000
New spaces for green businesses and a new Learning Centre
Preston
Environmental regeneration
£20,000,000
Improvements to parks to provide better green spaces for local people
St Helens
Earlestown
£20,000,000
Improvements to market square and derelict Town Hall
Trafford
Redevelopment of Partington Sports Village
£18,276,313
New facilities for local community
Wigan
Haigh Hall
£20,000,000
Restoration of Haigh Hall
– Northern Ireland
Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon
F.E. McWilliam Gallery & Studio
£3,573,604
Expansion and upgrade of F.E. McWilliam Gallery and Studio in Banbridge
Bangor Marine Limited
Marine Gardens
£9,829,424
New waterfront gardens
Belfast
Arts regeneration
£4,094,000
Renovation of Strand Picturehouse to create multi-functional arts space
Belfast International Airport
Decarbonisation project
£2,327,928
Electric buses and new sustainable fuel sources
Causeway Coast & Glens
Ballycastle Leisure Centre
£8,142,850
New leisure centre
Fermanagh & Omagh
Lakeland Leisure Centre
£20,000,000
New leisure and wellbeing centre in Enniskillen
Mid & East Antrim
Carnfunnock Country Park
£6,100,018
Regeneration of park with upgraded visitor centre and sporting facilities
Mid Ulster
Maghera regeneration
£9,058,971
New green space and recreational facilities; regeneration of former Maghera High School into new industrial park
Newry Mourne & Down
Camlough Lake
£2,820,555
New leisure and recreation centre
Ulster Branch of Irish Rugby Football Union
Improvement project
£5,125,023
Funding for 20 local rugby clubs, including new female changing rooms
– Scotland
Aberdeenshire
North Sea connections
£20,000,000
Transformation of disused Arbuthnot House into new museum, library and cultural hub; marine aquarium in Macduff to be modernised and expanded
Dumfries & Galloway
Renovation
£17,698,660
Redundant spaces and buildings converted into new cultural and leisure opportunities
Dundee
Renovation
£14,400,000
Redevelopment of multi-storey car park into sustainable transport hub
East Ayrshire
Kilmarnock
£20,000,000
Refurbishment of 163-year-old Palace Theatre and Grand Hall, and new park near town square
East Lothian
Former Cockenzie power station
£11,267,841
Land freed up for future, green regeneration
Fife
River Leven regeneration
£19,410,000
Regeneration of Riverside Park in Fife and improved access to River Leven with new walking routes
Inverclyde
Greenock
£19,390,000
Overhaul of A78 dual carriageway to reconnect and transform Greenock town centre
North Lanarkshire
Cumbernauld
£9,225,000
Demolition and regeneration of two shopping centres and a vacant office block
Shetland Islands
Fair Isle Ferry
£26,762,313
New roll-on, roll-off ferry
Stirling
Forthside redevelopment
£19,052,300
Regeneration of area
– South-east England
Canterbury
Historic sites
£19,905,911
Reopen Canterbury Castle; improve historic sites including Clock Tower Square and Poor Priests’ Hospital; build better green spaces; create new walking and cycling routes
Dover
Dover Beacon
£18,121,647
New campus offering training opportunities in creative and digital industries
Kent
Dover access improvements
£45,000,000
Improve flow of traffic from UK to EU
Reading
Minster Quarter
£19,164,000
Renovation of Hexagon Theatre and new modern library
Rother
Bexhill
£19,192,000
Improved access to De La Warr Pavilion and creation of community hub in Sidley
Rushmoor
Farnborough Leisure and Cultural Hub
£20,000,000
Leisure centre, library and cultural space in Farnborough
Slough
Farnham Road
£9,292,149
Transformation of A355 to better serve pedestrians, cyclists and drivers with faster access for buses
Southampton
Outdoor Sports Centre
£20,000,000
Upgrade athletics centre and create a new sports pitch
Swale
Sheerness
£20,000,000
Improvements to Beachfields seafront including new cafe, outdoor gym, soft play and adventure golf areas; funding also for further education college and new offices and studios
Folkestone & Hythe
Folkestone town centre
£19,791,819
Improvements to shopping areas, upgraded bus station and a new public green space
– South-west England
Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole
Coastal communities infrastructure
£18,159,731
Regeneration of seafront with modernised facilities along promenade and new community water sports hub
Bristol
Filwood Broadway
£14,536,470
New high-quality housing, community and business space
Cornwall
£49,995,000
Direct train service linking Newquay, St Austell, Truro, and Falmouth alongside better walking and cycling access to stations
Devon
Exmouth
£15,765,899
Extend Dinan Way and improve Exmouth Gateway transport hub
Dorset
Weymouth Waterside regeneration
£19,468,083
Enabling works to pave way for nearly 400 new homes and a new leisure-led waterfront complex
North Somerset
Weston-super-Mare
£19,979,570
New visitor attractions at heritage sites and improvements to town centre
Sedgemoor
Somerset Training Academy for Health & Social Care
£19,715,940
Repurposing former hospital in Bridgwater and empty public building in Minehead to create a new academy training health and social care staff
Torridge
Appledore Clean Maritime Innovation Centre
£15,587,980
New research centre for green technology
West Devon
Transport hub
£13,455,000
New railway station on eastern edge of Okehampton with cycle facilities and EV charging points
– Wales
Blaenau Gwent
HiVE
£9,360,000
New engineering campus for 600 young people
Bridgend
Grand Pavilion in Porthcawl
£17,998,316
Regeneration
Caerphilly
Leisure & Wellbeing Hub
£20,000,000
New leisure centre
Cardiff
Crossrail Phase 1
£50,000,000
New railway line between Cardiff Bay and Cardiff Central
Swansea
Lower Swansea Valley regeneration
£20,000,000
Regeneration of three industry heritage sites, including Morfa Copperworks and major upgrade to Swansea Museum
Conwy
Conwy Coast to Valley transport connectivity
£18,620,484
New cycle route between Llandudno Junction and Betws y Coed
Denbighshire
Restoration of monuments
£10,955,908
Restoration of monuments in Ruthin, including St Peter’s Church and the town square.
Gwynedd
Regeneration
£18,830,189
Upgrade to walking and cycling routes for National Slate Museum and Neuadd Ogwen arts centre
Isle of Anglesey
Regeneration
£17,047,505
New walkways and cycle paths in Holyhead for St Cybi’s Church and Roman Fort
Neath Port Talbot
Vale of Neath Heritage Corridor
£17,755,359
Restoration of historic estate including new walkways and cycle paths
Torfaen
Pontypool Cultural Hub & Cafe Quarter
£7,607,805
Transformation of derelict buildings and new restaurant
– West Midlands
Telford & Wrekin
Education and culture
£20,000,000
Remodelling Palace Theatre; improving Sixth Form College
Herefordshire
Hereford
£19,990,449
Better cycle lanes; improved station facilities; new safety measures for pedestrians
Malvern Hills
Malvern Theatres
£19,941,040
Outdoor theatre and new studio spaces
Sandwell
Haden Hill leisure centre
£20,000,000
New leisure centre in Rowley Regis
Shropshire
Smithfield Riverside redevelopment in Shrewsbury
£18,701,269
New waterside development with better transport links to local railway station
Staffordshire
Road network
£19,836,184
Major roadworks including the A38 and A511
Staffordshire Moorlands
Leek town centre
£17,110,892
Modernise Victorian market halls; upgrade local library, museum and exhibition space; build new swimming pool.
Walsall
Willenhall Garden City
£20,000,000
Over 500 new homes
– Yorkshire & Humber
Barnsley
Town centre
£10,243,422
New outdoor activity park; revamped youth centre; new music facility for young people; further development of Barnsley Civic arts centre
Kirklees
Batley town centre
£12,003,148
Regeneration of town centre
North East Lincolnshire
Cleethorpes seafront
£18,412,039
Regeneration of market square and Pier Gardens
North Lincolnshire
Barton town regeneration
£19,703,042
Improvements to A1077 to alleviate congestion in the town centre, 14km of new cycle lanes, improvements to railway station
Richmondshire
Catterick Garrison town centre
£19,008,679
New routes for walking and cycling, new town square, new community facility for new businesses and community kitchen
West Yorkshire Combined Authority
Bus improvements
£41,248,832
Safer and more accessible bus stops and bus stations, better highways to improve journey times