Family of Julian Sands tow away car discovered in search for missing actor

The family of Julian Sands have towed his car from a car park where it was discovered during a search to find the British actor who went missing after a hiking trip in southern California.

The 65-year-old was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday evening, with searches by local authorities continuing by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement shared with the PA news agency: “We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it is safe for our ground crews.

“Sands’ vehicle was located at a parking lot where he is believed to have parked it Friday when he set out for the hike. The vehicle was towed by the family.”

The statement also recommended that people “stay away from that area” as it is “extremely dangerous”.

Previously, the department said search and rescue ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening due to “trail conditions” and “the risk of avalanche”.

Sands is known for his breakout role, the period drama A Room With A View, in which he starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter, Sir Daniel Day-Lewis, Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith.

He has also starred in Leaving Las Vegas and Warlock, as well as TV appearances on 24, Smallville and Banshee.

After the news was reported, All Creatures Great And Small actor Samuel West wrote on Twitter: “Please, please let Julian Sands be okay. A friend and an inspiration. Awful news.”

Film producer Cassian Elwes also wrote on Twitter: “I’ve known since Friday that my friend Julian Sands has been missing on mt baldy. I’m devastated.

“A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did. I’ve said many prayers.”

In reply to this post, actors Rufus Sewell, Barbara Crampton, Frances Fisher and Elizabeth Perkins also shared their hope that Sands is OK.

Sewell, known for The Man In The High Castle, wrote: “God, I really hope he’s ok.”

Previously, the department urged hikers to “think twice and heed warnings” following treacherous weather in the region.

The force said its search and rescue teams had responded to 14 calls on Mount Baldy and in the surrounding area over the last four weeks.

Sands, who most recently played the chief medical officer in the 2021 Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi-led drama Benediction, was born in Yorkshire.

He has lived in Los Angeles since 2020.