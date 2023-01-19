Children born after rape to be recognised as crime victims under ministry plans

A view of signage for the Ministry of Justice in London

Children born as a result of a rape will officially be recognised as victims of crime under Government plans.

England and Wales are thought to be among the first countries in the world to enshrine the provision in law, with the changes due to be made to the forthcoming Victims Bill, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.

Research by academics for the Centre for Women’s Justice estimated that more than 3,000 children could have been conceived after rape in the two nations in 2021.

The move follows calls from campaigners to change the law and MPs sitting on the Commons Justice Committee who recommended amendments to the draft Bill.

The changes will make clear that children conceived from rape are entitled to access information about their case and get support from the courts, police and other bodies in the criminal justice system – something which is currently “unnecessarily difficult” to do amid a lack of clear guidance.

The measures apply at any age and cover all sexual offences which can result in pregnancy, according to officials.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said: “No child born in these horrific circumstances should be left to suffer alone, which is why we must ensure they can access vital support whenever they may need it.