Yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place across much of UK

A major incident has been declared in Somerset due to the risk of flooding, while yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued across the UK.

The lowest temperature recorded last night in the UK was minus 7.1C in Benson, Oxfordshire.

At Loch Glascarnoch near Garve in the Highlands, 34cm of snow fell overnight, making this the highest recorded snowfall in the UK that night, the Met Office said.

Heavy snowfall was reported across the north of Scotland and parts of Wales, and south-west England saw showers of rain, sleet, snow and hail on Wednesday morning, making driving conditions difficult.

Dozens of schools in Northern Ireland have remained closed as a result of heavy snow.

Yellow weather warnings will be in place across most western parts of the UK, Wales and the north of Scotland until 12pm on Thursday.

The warning for the south coast of England is due to be lifted at 12pm on Wednesday.

A major incident was declared in Somerset due to the risk of flooding across the county. Enhanced pumping began on Tuesday evening at Northmoor to reduce the amount of water being stored until river levels allow pumping to resume at Currymoor, which remains full.

The decision to declare a major incident is precautionary, public agencies say, so that they can be ready to take action if the situation worsens.

Members of the public have been warned to expect longer journey times by road, bus and train as well as some disruption due to the risk of ice and snow.

Some rail routes across England and Wales were disrupted on Wednesday. The Gatwick Express between London Victoria and Brighton; Southern between London Victoria and Littlehampton and Thameslink between Bedford / Cambridge and Brighton have been affected by delays and cancellations due to flooding between Haywards Heath and Brighton.

Merseyrail services have reported widespread disruption as a result of the cold weather.

A points failure has resulted in no trains between Exeter St Davids and Okehampton/Barnstaple.

In Scotland, Aberdeenshire Council said the impact of the weather on Tuesday was not as severe as feared.

More than 100 schools and nurseries closed on Tuesday in the region, but three schools in the area remained closed on Wednesday, with delays to start times and transport delays and cancellations expected in some areas.

Snow gates on the A939 Lecht and A93 Braemar-Glenshee remain closed, and a significant pothole has caused damage to cars on the A90 trunk road near Hatton.