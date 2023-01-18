Third of dog owners ‘fear living costs will hit ability to care for their pet’

A man looking stressed

Nearly one in three (31%) of dog owners are worried that the cost of living will impact their ability to give their pet all the care it needs this year, according to a charity.

And 3% of dog owners said the impact of the cost-of-living crisis will mean they will have to give up their dog before 2023 is out, the survey found.

A further 3% said they would have to consider giving up their dog this year, according to the research commissioned by canine charity Dogs Trust.

The charity said it received a record number of inquiries last year – more than 50,000 – from dog owners about giving up their dogs.

The charity fears this year could be even worse. By January 10, the charity had received more than 1,900 handover requests – a 46% increase compared with the same period in 2022.

Dogs Trust has set up dog food banks at some of its rehoming centres.

Owen Sharp, CEO of Dogs Trust, said: “It’s only the start of 2023 but we’ve already seen a record high in the number of inquiries from people who need to give up their dogs.

“At Dogs Trust, we know the joy dogs can bring to everyday life, especially when times are hard, and we believe the best place for a dog is with the family who loves them.

“If you’re a dog owner who is struggling, we can offer support, training and advice to help keep you and your dog together.”