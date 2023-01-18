Scotland’s curling stars add MBE to medal haul

Investitures at Palace Of Holyroodhouse

Britain’s gold winning curling team have another medal to add to their haul after collecting their honours from the Princess Royal.

Winter Olympic stars Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff, Mili Smith and Victoria Drummond were made an MBE at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Wednesday, as was coach David Murdoch.

They were part of the team who brought home the curling gold for Team GB at Beijing’s Winter Olympics in 2022, beating Japan to the prize 10-3 in a sensational final where they won the first curling title since Rhona Martin threw what has been dubbed the “Stone of Destiny” in Salt Lake City two decades before.

Jennifer Dodds (right) and Hailey Duff, members of the British Olympic Curling Team after being made MBEs during an investiture ceremony at the Palace Of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh (Lesley Martin/PA)

Vice skipper Drummond, 29, who worked throughout the pandemic as a nurse at Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert near Falkirk, said it was a “really special” day in the Scottish capital.

She added: “Princess Anne was on great form today, we have met her a couple of times now, she’s just so lovely and we’re really honoured to receive this.

“A year ago we were about to go into a bubble out to the Olympics so I can’t believe it’s been a year already, it’s been so quick.”

David Murdoch, head coach, British curling team, from Stirling, is made a MBE by the Princess Royal at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, for services to curling (Jane Barlow/PA)

Smith, 24, added she was pleased to be getting the award north of the border, and added: “It’s so amazing to be involved in it all and it’s such a special experience, so I’m really grateful.”

The pair were officially made MBE’s during the morning ceremony, while Dodds, Duff, and Murdoch picked up their medals in the afternoon.

Dodds, 31, said it was a “great honour” to be made an MBE, adding: “As a team sport we’re used to doing everything together so it was actually quite special me and Hailey were straight after each other just by surnames, so that was really special.

“And to get the rest of the team and our head coach recognised as well I think that’s great for Scottish curling and British curling, just hopefully it helps grow the sport because it’s an amazing, amazing game.”

And 25-year-old Duff said it was “amazing” to be made an MBE, and added she never thought she would have been given the title.

Murdoch said it felt “incredible” to be made an MBE.