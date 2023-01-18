Reckless jet skiers face prison and unlimited fines under new law

A person using a jet ski

Reckless jet skiers face up to two years in prison and unlimited fines under new legislation, the Department for Transport has announced.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency will be given more powers from March 31 to prosecute people misusing the recreational vessels.

Watercraft such as jet skis are not currently covered by wider maritime safety legislation.

There has been a spike in the number and power of jet skis used in UK waters during the coronavirus.

Maritime minister Baroness Vere said: “The watercraft industry is thriving and it’s great to see more and more people enjoying leisure activities. However, they must do so safely.

“That’s why we’re introducing a new law to crack down on any dangerous misuse of watercraft like jet skis.

“It will give the Maritime and Coastguard Agency greater power to prosecute those responsible for causing accidents or entirely avoidable tragedies.

“We’ll continue working to ensure our country’s coasts and waters are safe for everyone.”