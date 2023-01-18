Keyham jury watches digital montage of killings

Plymouth incident

A detailed video montage of gunman Jake Davison’s killing spree was played to the inquests of his five victims.

The 12-minute long presentation used maps, graphics, car dashcam footage, household CCTV and police bodycam footage – interspersed with the audio of 999 calls alerting police to the shootings – to illustrate Davison’s rampage.

The inquest in Exeter heard the digital package enabled Devon and Cornwall detectives to put together a detailed minute-by-minute timeline of the events of August 12 2021.

Jake Davison (PA)

Davison, 22, killed his mother Maxine, 51, after a row and then shot dead four others in an attack that lasted between eight and 12 minutes in Plymouth.

Three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, also died in the Keyham area of the city.

Apprentice crane operator Davison then turned the pump-action shotgun on himself before armed police reached him.

Davison is seen on CCTV leaving his home in Biddick Close carrying a black Weatherby pump-action shotgun and walking towards the nearby Linear Park.

Cameras then see him on Henderson Drive where he shoots Mrs Shepherd before returning to the area a few minutes later.