How everyday food items have risen in price in the past 12 months

Families faced yet another steep jump in the cost of their weekly shop last month as food prices hit a fresh 45-year high.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks inflation soared from 16.4% in November to 16.8%, marking the highest level since September 1977, according to official data.

Everyday items were once again among those seeing the biggest price hikes, with surging costs of dairy products and sugar.

Here are some examples of how the cost of food has risen in the past year.

The figures are based on the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation and have been published by the Office for National Statistics.

In each case, the figure is the percentage change in the average price over the 12 months to December 2022.

