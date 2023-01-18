Camilla reflects on ‘precious time’ in Aberdeenshire with Charles

Queen Consort

The Queen Consort has spoken about the “precious time” she has spent in the north east of Scotland – telling staff and students at Aberdeen University that it feels like she is “coming home” on visits to the institution.

Camilla said it was a “huge pleasure” to visit the university’s new science teaching hub on Wednesday, after it opened last year.

Addressing staff and students, she said: “Coming to this university, and to this city, has always felt a bit like coming home to me.”

Camilla, who was made chancellor of the university in 2013, said this was firstly because her father’s family “came from this part of Scotland”.

The Queen Consort met staff and students at the science teaching hub (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She added: “Secondly, because my husband and I are lucky enough to spend precious time each year in Aberdeenshire.

“And finally, because 10 years ago I received the great honour of being installed as chancellor of this very special university.”

Since taking on the role, she said she has “watched with pride” as the university has “gone from strength to strength”.

However she added: “My achievements as chancellor over the last decade seem rather modest in comparison.

“I was told in 2013 that one element of my role was to defend the university so that ‘raven wolves do not invade the college and its flock’.”