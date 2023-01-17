William confesses to love a steak as he joins charity cooking lesson

Prince of Wales visits Together as One

The Prince of Wales revealed his love of steaks when he joined a cooking class for young carers – but confessed his sauces need more work.

William met the young people supported by Together As One, a charity formed 25 years ago to help tackle gang violence in Slough, and now providing a wealth of services from sports activities to a Global Grub workshop.

It calls on young people in the process of conflict resolution, equipping them with the skills to go into schools and talk to their peers in a bid to de-escalate tensions and tackle anger.

The Prince of Wales takes part in a cooking lesson with Daisha Nagawagi 12, Inaaya Shahab 13 and and chef Kevin Muhammad (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The visit came after last week’s dramatic period for the monarchy following the publication of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, which laid bare the turmoil and tensions between Harry and his brother, William, and father, the King.

After meeting some of the staff from the charity, William joined a group of young carers being taught about food nutrition and cooking skills by chef and teacher Kevin Muhammad.

The prince told the chef: “I do a mean steak. My sauces come out quite dry or lumpy – I’ve got to work on those.”