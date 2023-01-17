Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pair who died after being hit by car named as mother and four-year-old daughter

UK NewsPublished:

Justyna Hulboj and her daughter Lena Czepczor were hit by a white Audi TTRS in Leeds.

Scott Hall Road accident
Scott Hall Road accident

A woman and her four-year-old daughter who died after they were hit by a car as they walked along a road have been named by police.

Justyna Hulboj, 27, and her daughter Lena Czepczor were hit by a white Audi TTRS on Scott Hall Road in Leeds, shortly after 8.30am on Monday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers said the Audi then hit the wall of a nearby car dealership.

Scott Hall Road accident
Justyna Hulboj and her daughter Lena Czepczor (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

On Tuesday, a force spokesman said inquiries have suggested the car had been travelling in convoy with a grey BMW 135i before the collision.

He said a 26-year-old man arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of two offences of causing death by dangerous driving remains in custody.

Another man, aged 34, has been arrested on suspicion of two offences of causing death by dangerous driving and is also in custody.

A 65-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on bail.

The spokesman said: “Officers have spoken to a number of witnesses but continue to urge anyone with dashcam footage or who has seen any part of this incident, including the manner of driving of the Audi and BMW prior to this collision, to make contact.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News