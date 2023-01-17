Aslef union train drivers announce two more strike dates

Members of the Aslef Union picket at New Street station in Birmingham

Train drivers are to stage fresh strikes after the rejection of a pay offer.

Members of Aslef will walk out on February 1 and 3, causing more travel disruption across the country.

The first strike will coincide with a walkout by 100,000 civil servants in their dispute over pay and jobs, a strike by teachers over pay and nationwide protests against the Government’s controversial new strike law.

Mick Whelan, Aslef general secretary, said: “The offer is not acceptable but we are willing to engage in further discussions with the train operating companies.”