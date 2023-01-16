Passengers urged to be ‘active bystanders’ in sexual harassment crackdown

A London Underground sign

A campaign to tackle sexual harassment on public transport in London is urging users to become “active bystanders”.

Transport for London’s (TfL) initiative encourages people to recognise the signs of sexual harassment and “safely intervene”.

But the organisation insisted it is “not asking customers to police the network”.

It said sexual harassment is most often directed against women and girls, and can include rubbing, groping, leering, sexual comments, indecent acts, and photographing or filming someone without consent.

An advertising campaign on buses and trains, and at stops and stations, says people who witness this behaviour could make a distraction by asking the person being targeted a simple question such as “What’s the next stop?” or “Do you have the time?”.

They are encouraged to make a note of and report what they saw to help the authorities identify the perpetrator.

Passengers are also urged to offer support following an incident of sexual harassment by asking the victim “Are you OK?” or let them know that “What happened isn’t OK”.

British Transport Police (BTP) figures show the number of reports of sexual harassment the force received was nearly three times higher during the 2021/22 financial year than the previous 12 months, which it attributed to “an increased willingness to report” following “prominent posters and messaging” across the public transport network.

The new campaign in London is being launched in partnership with the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) – which represents train operators – BTP, the Metropolitan Police and City of London Police.

It was developed by taking into account the expertise of groups focused on violence against women and girls.

TfL’s director of security, policing and enforcement, Siwan Hayward, said: “We operate a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of sexual harassment on London’s public transport network and are absolutely committed to ensuring that women and girls are, and feel, safe.

“We’re not asking customers to police the network – that’s our job working alongside the police – but we do know that customers also want to look out for and support one another if something doesn’t feel right.

“If it is safe to do so, there are ways passengers can help if they witness someone being harassed or made to feel uncomfortable.

“Small actions can make a huge difference and any reports help us to take action against offenders and put the right measures in place to prevent it from happening.”

TfL said its network is patrolled by more than 2,500 police and police community support officers, and 500 of its own enforcement officers.

It added that thousands of frontline transport workers, including bus drivers, have been trained to support victims of sexual harassment, and there is an “extensive” CCTV network.

Passengers can report sexual harassment incidents on the bus network at met.police.uk, while those on other TfL services should contact BTP by texting 61016 or using the Railway Guardian app.

Reports can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 783 0137.