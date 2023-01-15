What the papers say – January 15

British newspapers

Two of the papers focus on the drive-by shooting which left a little girl fighting for her life in hospital.

The Sun on Sunday and Sunday Mirror report the seven-year-old is in a “critical condition” following the incident, which also injured another girl and four women.

On tomorrow's front page: A girl of seven is fighting for life after she was gunned down in a drive-by shooting at a church funeral.https://t.co/mfj1Gik3YI pic.twitter.com/vgUSEhurrG — The Sun (@TheSun) January 14, 2023

SUNDAY MIRROR: Girl, 7, fights for life after shooting #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4aPRNkpb66 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 14, 2023

Elsewhere, The Observer says a rift in Cabinet has opened up over calls for more money for NHS staff.

Half of NHS doctors are in a “mental health crisis”, according to Sunday People.

PEOPLE: Half of NHS docs in mental health crisis #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Rc29qneRyX — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 14, 2023

The Sunday Telegraph carries an interview with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who says he will slash “mind-boggling” NHS bureaucracy if elected prime minister.

The front page of today's Sunday Telegraph: 'Starmer: I will slash ‘nonsense’ bureaucracy in the NHS' Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/Rr1FoxNBri — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 15, 2023

The Sunday Times reports peace talks between the Duke of Sussex and the royal family could be held before the King’s coronation.

SUNDAY TIMES: Windsor peace talk plan ahead of coronation #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TNshvouIWD — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 14, 2023

The Independent leads with a split in the Conservative Party over how to restore former prime minister Boris Johnson to the position of party leader.

A migrant centre worker has claimed to have been sexually assaulted during a riot at Britain’s largest immigration removal camp, according to the Sunday Express.