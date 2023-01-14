Notification Settings

Three women and girl injured in suspected drive-by shooting

UK NewsPublished:

The shooting took place near a funeral at a church in central London and all three victims are being treated in hospital.

Met Police
Three women and a seven-year-old girl have been injured in a suspected drive-by shooting next to Euston station in north London.

Met Police officers said they were called to Phoenix Road at 1.30pm on Saturday to reports of a shooting.

The incident happened near a church where a funeral was taking place and it left three women – aged 48, 54 and 41 – requiring hospital treatment.

Their injuries have been assessed as non-life threatening, though the 48-year-old may have life-changing injuries.

A seven-year-old girl was also taken to hospital and is believed to have been injured in the same incident.

Officers said their initial inquiries suggest the shots came from a moving vehicle, which was then driven away from the scene.

No arrests have yet been made and officers have asked anyone with information to call 101 with the reference 3357/14Jan.

