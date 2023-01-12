Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teachers union members will not strike after ballot turnout below 50%

UK NewsPublished:

Nine out of 10 members of the NASUWT union in England and Wales voted for strikes but the turnout was 42% – below the legal minimum.

Industrial strike
Industrial strike

Nine out of 10 members of the NASUWT teachers union in England and Wales voted for strikes over pay but the turnout was 42%, below the legal threshold, it has been announced.

The union said it remained in dispute with the Government despite not achieving the 50% ballot turnout required by law.

NASUWT general secretary Patrick Roach said: “It is clear that our members are sending a strong message to the Government on the need to address teachers’ pay concerns.

“Whilst the Government’s anti-trade union legislation prevents members in state-funded schools and colleges from taking industrial action, we remain in formal disputes with ministers and employers and will be continuing to take forward our campaigning for a Better Deal for Teachers.

“The readiness of our members to support industrial action demonstrates the anger of the profession and the need for governments in England and Wales to engage in meaningful negotiations to address the deep concerns of our members.

“Our campaign to fight for the real-terms pay awards that teachers and headteachers deserve continues.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News