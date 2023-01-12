Sunak heads to Scotland in push for the union

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak will use a visit to Scotland to highlight the benefits of remaining in the United Kingdom as he seeks to counter Nicola Sturgeon’s push for independence.

The Prime Minister is expected to hold face-to-face talks with the Scottish First Minister during his two-day trip, which begins on Thursday.

Details of the visit have yet to be confirmed, but the Daily Telegraph said it will tie in with the announcement of two new green freeports expected to be near Edinburgh and Inverness.

Rishi Sunak and Nicola Sturgeon with Michael Gove at the British-Irish Council Summit in November (PA)