Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Starmer dodges questions about crossing parliamentary picket line

UK NewsPublished:

Around 100,000 civil servants are due to stage a 24-hour strike next month.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer declined to say whether he would cross any picket line at Parliament, when around 100,000 civil servants go on strike next month.

The Labour leader, taking questions from the media during a visit to Belfast to meet with political parties in Northern Ireland, was pressed on whether he would cross a picket line if some staff on the parliamentary estate joined the walk-out.

He has warned off frontbenchers from joining picket lines, with Sam Tarry sacked as shadow transport minister in July for giving unauthorised media interviews from an RMT demonstration.

The one-day strike by the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) is set to go ahead on February 1.

Sir Keir did not give a direct answer to the question, telling reporters: “I have made it very clear, I don’t want to see this industrial action.

“I want to lead a government that resolves these issues. Under the last Labour government, you didn’t have a national strike for nurses. You had fair pay for nurses and we think we should be in the room negotiating, sorting out these problems.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News