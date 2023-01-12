King ‘impressed’ by plaque made to mark his visit to community facility

King Charles unveils plaque

The King said he was “very impressed” as he was presented with a plaque made to commemorate his visit to community groups in Aberdeenshire.

Charles visited the Mid-Deeside Community Shed, near Aboyne, on Thursday to meet representatives of organisations working across the region.

He also drank tea with members of the Aboyne Men’s Shed, which is housed in the community shed, and watched craft skills including wood and stone carving in action.

Charles unveiled a plaque made to commemorate his visit (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Charles, dressed in a hunting Stewart tartan kilt, then unveiled the plaque, made by Men’s Shed member Tony Atherton, to a round of applause and said: “I am very impressed.”

The plaque reads: “This plaque was unveiled to commemorate the visit of His Majesty King Charles III to Aboyne Men’s Shed on Thursday 12th January.”

After admiring it, Charles quipped: “Has he spelt it all right?”

Charles met with well-wishers, and their pets, outside the community facility (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The visit was the King’s first public engagement since the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare hit the shops.

Tipped by industry experts to be one of the year’s biggest-selling books, it contains a series of revelations about royal life.