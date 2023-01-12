Fourth man arrested over Boxing Day nightclub murder

Cody Fisher

A fourth suspect has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of footballer Cody Fisher, who was stabbed to death on Boxing Day.

West Midlands Police said the 18-year-old man was held in the Erdington area of Birmingham shortly before 7am on Thursday.

Mr Fisher was stabbed on the dancefloor of the Crane nightclub in Adderley Street, Digbeth, Birmingham, just before midnight on December 26 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Crane nightclub (Phil Barnett/PA)

Two men have already appeared in court charged with the 23-year-old’s murder, while a third has been released on police bail.

Detectives investigating the stabbing have set up a dedicated web page for information, photos and videos that could assist the inquiry.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, leading the investigation, said: “We know lots of people at the Crane were using their mobile phones to take pictures and video on the night.

“If anyone has images from the evening that shows what happened before, during or after the incident, we really need to see it. It could provide vital to our investigation.”

A tribute to Cody Fisher at Birmingham City’s ground (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Life-saving bleed kits are being installed at several nightclubs and venues in Birmingham after the killing, which led to Crane’s licence being withdrawn.

The kits were donated by the Daniel Baird Foundation, a charity started by Lynne Baird after her son Daniel was murdered with a knife in Digbeth in July 2017.

Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, were charged with murder five days after the death of Mr Fisher.