Bridgen vows to ‘continue to ask questions’ about vaccines after Tory suspension

Andrew Bridgen, who was stripped of the Tory whip after appearing to compare Covid-19 vaccines with the Holocaust, has apologised for any offence caused but said he would “continue to ask” questions about the safety of the jabs.

In a video statement posted on YouTube, the North West Leicestershire MP said that he was not antisemitic or racist as he defended his language about the safety of coronavirus vaccines.

On Wednesday, he tweeted an article questioning their safety, adding: “As one consultant cardiologist said to me, this is the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust.”

His tweet was criticised from all sides, and Chief Whip Simon Hart withdrew the Tory whip.

Mr Bridgen, in his first comments since the suspension, said: “I’m disappointed that the Chief Whip, Simon Hart, with the support of the Prime Minister, has chosen to suspend me as a member of the Conservative Parliamentary Party.

“My tweet of the 11th of January was in no way antisemitic. Indeed, it alluded to the Holocaust being the most heinous crime against humanity in living memory.

“Of course, if anyone is genuinely offended by my use of such imagery, then I apologise for any offence caused. I wholeheartedly refute any suggestions that I am racist and currently I’m speaking to a legal team who will commence action against those who have led the call suggesting that I am.”

He told viewers that he would “continue to ask” questions about the vaccine.

“The fact that I have been suspended over this matter says much about the current state of our democracy, the right to free speech and the apparent suspension of the scientific method of analysis of medicines being administered to billions of people.

“As I’ve consistently maintained, there are very reasonable questions to be asked about the safety and effectiveness of the experimental mRNA vaccines and the risks and benefits of these treatments.

“There are reasonable questions to ask of a Government that is considering extending the use of these experimental vaccines to children as young as six months of age,” he claimed.