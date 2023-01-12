Barclay urged to address ‘workforce crisis’ at meeting with medical leaders

Steve Barclay

The Health Secretary has been warned by doctors’ unions that he must address the “workforce crisis” at a meeting during which there was no movement on pay demands.

Steve Barclay was given a “very clear message” that it would not be enough to focus on next year’s pay settlement without a shift on current wages, medical leaders said.

Representatives from the British Medical Association (BMA), hospital doctors’ union the HCSA, and the British Dental Association (BDA) all met Mr Barclay on Thursday at what was described by both sides as a “constructive” meeting.

It came a day after the BMA said an initial meeting due on Wednesday to discuss concerns over pay was postponed so Mr Barclay could give media interviews.

Dr Paul Donaldson, left, of the HCSA, with Philip Banfield, of the BMA ,and Eddie Crouch, of the British Dental Association (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Following Thursday’s talks at the Department of Health offices in London, Professor Philip Banfield, from the BMA, said it had gone “as we expected” with no details discussed around pay.

He told reporters: “We went into the meeting to discuss the pay review body and we came out of the meeting having laid out our stall and making it very clear the state of the NHS and that, really, the pay dispute with the junior doctors has to include some form of addressing full pay restoration.”

Prof Banfield said the “workforce crisis” in the NHS has been made worse by a drop in pay for junior doctors, adding: “Unless he (Mr Barclay) stops the haemorrhage of staff from the NHS, the NHS is in real trouble.”

He told how doctors feel they have been “driven” to the point of considering strike action because “no-one is listening to us”, but added that there is still time to reach a resolution before industrial action.

Around 45,000 members of the BMA were balloted on the prospect of strike action on Monday, with the result due at the end of February.

The BMA has told the Government that if there is a yes vote, junior doctors will begin their action with a 72-hour “full walkout” in March.

Junior doctor members of the HCSA are currently voting in a strike ballot which closes on January 20, and could result in walkouts in February.

Prof Banfield said: “We’ve got about six weeks, haven’t we, to sit down and try and resolve the situation. None of our doctors want to strike, they would prefer that this was resolved before we got into that situation.”

Asked for his message to members of the public worried about the prospect of a walkout by doctors, he said: “What they should be more worried about is the state of the health service at the moment.

“Doctors feel that we’ve been driven to this position because no-one is listening to us about how unsafe the health service is becoming because of under-funding, under-doctoring and under-provision of beds.”

Dr Paul Donaldson, general secretary of the HCSA, described the tone of the meeting as “polite” and “civil”.

But he added: “There was no commitment to any extra money. Any money seems to be thought to be found from what they call efficiency savings, which of course is always a concerning question.”

A Department of Health and Social Care source said the meeting was “good and constructive”, covering a wide range of issues.

Mr Barclay told the BMA he was “keen to engage constructively” with them, the source added.