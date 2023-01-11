Sainsbury’s delivers ‘record’ Christmas sales despite rising cost of living

A Sainsbury's supermarket

Sainsbury’s has said early Christmas shopping and customers watching the World Cup at home helped increase sales over the key festive quarter despite pressure on shoppers from the rising cost of living.

The UK’s second largest supermarket chain said profits are on track to hit the top end of previous guidance following a “record” Christmas performance.

The retailer revealed that total sales, excluding fuel, grew by 5.2% over the 16 weeks to January 7, compared with the same period last year.

We’ve published our Q3 results for the 16 weeks to 7 January 2023. We had a record Christmas and our volume performance was ahead of the market for the third consecutive year https://t.co/Pi91YeQkhN #JSQ3 pic.twitter.com/GzPoqq5jDh — Sainsbury's News (@SainsburysNews) January 11, 2023

It said growth was buoyed by “inflation and relatively resilient volume trends”.

Like-for-like sales rose 5.9% over the quarter, with a 5.6% increase in grocery sales.

The group also revealed that general merchandise sales – which include trade through its Argos business and Tu clothing – were “stronger than expected”.

Sainsbury’s added that the quarter included a 7.1% increase over the latest six weeks amid a strong Christmas performance.

Customers treated themselves at home this Christmas, with Taste the Difference sales up 8% versus last year and 22% compared to before the pandemic. We launched 300 new Christmas products, half of which were Taste the Difference and celebrated many taste test wins #JSQ3 pic.twitter.com/PZoAfJXdMr — Sainsbury's News (@SainsburysNews) January 11, 2023

It told shareholders that profits for the year are now expected to be towards the “upper end” of its previously announced guidance of between £630 million and £690 million.

It highlighted that profits will be boosted by the firm’s finance costs, which are set to be £15 million lower than previously expected.

The improved profit guidance comes as supermarket margins come under pressure from soaring food inflation and efforts to keep a lid on price increases for customers.

In November, Sainsbury’s confirmed it will invest a further £50 million into pricing by March, taking overall investment to improving prices to £550 million.

CEO Simon Roberts said: “Our determined focus on delivering the best value alongside new and exciting festive food plus outstanding customer service and availability meant we delivered record sales, and market outperformance at both Sainsbury’s and Argos.” #JSQ3 pic.twitter.com/WrA4Ngi2Ba — Sainsbury's News (@SainsburysNews) January 11, 2023

Chief executive Simon Roberts said: “We delivered the best possible Christmas for customers as millions of households managed their budgets differently, hosting larger gatherings again and treating themselves at home.

“Customers shopped early, buying Christmas treats and fizz more than once, and looked for deals, taking advantage of Black Friday and other seasonal offers.

“Argos offered great value and quality, and, as train and postal strikes disrupted the country, customers appreciated its reliability and convenience.