What the papers say – January 9

A collection of British newspapers.

The Monday papers focus on the first of the Duke of Sussex’s interviews promoting his new autobiography.

The Daily Telegraph leads on an accusation from Harry that the Prince and Princess of Wales stereotyped the Duchess of Sussex.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'William and Kate stereotyped Meghan, claims Prince Harry'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/t36mOStW1m — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 8, 2023

The duke’s comments that royals are “complicit” in Meghan’s pain are featured on The Times and the Daily Mail.

TIMES: Royals were complicit in Megan’s pain, says Duke #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6AIMixZLzO — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 8, 2023

MAIL: Harry: My family helped drive out Meghan #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7iy8GZGotU — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 8, 2023

The Sun and the Daily Express focus on Harry saying that he and his wife did not call his family racist, instead explaining he believed they held “unconscious bias”.

Tomorrow's front page: Harry sensationally says he and Meghan never accused Royals of being racist despite bombshell claim over Archie’s skin https://t.co/PVIGFU5GwZ pic.twitter.com/xrIAhf50Xf — The Sun (@TheSun) January 8, 2023

Monday's front page: Harry finally admits Royal Family is not racist #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/b22cYn0i37 pic.twitter.com/1dQCTTgrSG — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Metro focuses on the King’s apparently calm state of mind amid the reporting of his son’s new book.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? NOT A SPARE IN THE WORLD ?Charles greets crowd as Harry hits out on TV #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/Q3VoqvVWHj — Metro (@MetroUK) January 8, 2023

Elsewhere, The Independent and The Guardian report the Prime Minister has prompted “optimism” over talks with NHS workers by signalling the Government may be willing to concede on pay.

Guardian front page, Monday 9 January 2023: PM looks at one-off cash offer to end nurses' strike pic.twitter.com/ukPHPmKTLE — The Guardian (@guardian) January 8, 2023

The Daily Mirror reports the PM will not reveal whether he has a private doctor, while the i writes that a quarter of adults in A and E are there because they could not see a GP.

Monday's front page: Quarter of adults go to A&E as they can't get GP appointment Exclusive by @singharj and @PMGallagher1 Full story here: https://t.co/hGjUK0VRyz pic.twitter.com/K8I0ti2V0w — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 8, 2023

Bolstered military ties between the US and Japan are front of the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday January 9 https://t.co/t1EoZhihMn pic.twitter.com/7LFtrOSdH6 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 8, 2023