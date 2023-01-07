Notification Settings

Children to form guard of honour in tribute to footballer stabbed in nightclub

UK NewsPublished:

Stratford Town FC footballer Cody Fisher died after the incident in Birmingham on Boxing Day.

Cody Fisher

Schoolchildren will form a guard of honour as part of a tribute to a footballer who was stabbed to death at a nightclub on Boxing Day.

Cody Fisher, 23, was fatally stabbed on the dancefloor of the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, just before midnight on December 26.

Mr Fisher played as a defender for Stratford Town FC and the team’s match against Kings Langley at 3pm on Saturday January 7 will be the first it has played since the incident.

A group of schoolchildren from St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School will bring his number 23 jersey, which is being retired, out onto the pitch in a tribute to the footballer.

A minute’s applause will also be held at the start of the game.

In a tweet, St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School said that a priest blessed the shirt ahead of the match.

“During Mass this morning, to celebrate the Feast of the Epiphany, Fr. Alex blessed the number 23 shirt, which is being retired by @StratfordTownFC in memory of Cody Fisher,” the tweet said.

“The children are attending tomorrow’s game, to bring this shirt onto the pitch, with Cody’s team-mates.”

Stratford Town FC has also launched a young adult’s community fund, named Cody 23, in honour of Mr Fisher.

Two men, Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, have been charged with Mr Fisher’s murder. They will stand trial in July.

