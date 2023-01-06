Public support tech bosses being made liable for online harms, NSPCC says

Which? research

The Government should strengthen the online safety laws to hold senior managers at tech firms legally responsible for harmful content appearing on their platforms, the NSPCC has said in response to polling which found the public support such measures.

A survey commissioned by the children’s charity found that 81% of UK adults would want senior managers to be appointed and held responsible for stopping children being harmed by social media through the Online Safety Bill.

The study also found that 66% of those who had an opinion on the issue said they would want those managers to be prosecuted for any failures which result in serious harm to children.

The NSPCC said the findings show overwhelming public support for tougher enforcement measures within the Bill, which has been repeatedly delayed, much to the alarm of safety campaigners.

Currently, the proposed laws would only hold tech bosses liable for failing to give information to the sector’s proposed new regulator, Ofcom.

The Bill is set to return to Parliament this month, with some MPs set to back the putting forward of an amendment that would mean increased accountability for tech bosses under the new laws.

“2022 was the year the Online Safety Bill faced delay after delay,” NSPCC chief executive Sir Peter Wanless said.

“Meanwhile, children faced sexual abuse on an industrial scale and tech bosses sat on their hands as their algorithms continued to bombard young users with hugely dangerous material.

“This year must be the year legislation delivers the systemic change for children online that our polling shows families up and down the UK are asking for.

“The Government can do this by delivering bold, world-leading regulation that ensures the buck stops with senior management for the safety of our children.”

Using published crime statistics, the NSPCC has estimated that more than 21,000 online child sexual offences will have been recorded by police since the legislation was delayed last summer.

A Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport spokesperson said: “Protecting children from online harm is a top priority and we share the public’s desire for increased accountability.