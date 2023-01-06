Police search for missing couple with newborn near motorway

Police stock

Police have appealed to a mother who has gone missing with her young baby near a motorway, saying their “number one priority” is to keep her “beautiful newborn safe”.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, along with their recently born child, are missing after their vehicle broke down near junction four of the M61, near Bolton, on Thursday night.

Mark Gordon (GMP/PA)

The family then walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said evidence suggested that Ms Marten had “very recently given birth and neither her or the baby have been assessed by medical professionals”.

#MISSING | Please help find Constance, Mark and their new born baby. GMP can be contacted via 999 or https://t.co/NB7UNJqmzg pic.twitter.com/yLtct0k8OF — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) January 6, 2023

Mr Gordon is described as wearing dark clothing while Ms Marten, who has a southern accent, was wearing a burgundy coat. The baby was swaddled.

GMP’s head of public protection Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr said: “As a mum, I would like to make a direct appeal to Constance. Constance, I know this is an exceptionally hard time for you and you are likely feeling scared, but I promise that our number one priority is the same as yours – to keep your beautiful newborn safe.

Constance Marten (GMP/PA)

“As you know, it’s really important that both you and your baby are assessed by medical professionals as soon as possible, so please make contact with emergency services or make your way to your nearest hospital, wherever that may be.

“I would also like to appeal to members of the public – not just in Bolton but across Greater Manchester and beyond.

“If you have any information about this family’s whereabouts, please do nothing more than contact emergency services. GMP can be contacted via Live Chat on our website or 999. Even the most minor detail might help us keep this mum and baby safe.”