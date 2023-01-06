Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man charged with causing bomb explosion in 1990

UK NewsPublished:

The suspect will appear in court to face terrorism offences.

Laganside court
Laganside court

A man is to appear in court to face charges in connection with a bomb explosion in a Northern Ireland town in 1990.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch have charged a 53-year-old man with terrorism offences.

He has been charged with causing an explosion and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The charges are in connection with an explosion on New Street in Randalstown, Co Antrim, on November 25 1990.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News