Man charged with causing bomb explosion in 1990

A man is to appear in court to face charges in connection with a bomb explosion in a Northern Ireland town in 1990.
Detectives from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch have charged a 53-year-old man with terrorism offences.
He has been charged with causing an explosion and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.
He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.
The charges are in connection with an explosion on New Street in Randalstown, Co Antrim, on November 25 1990.