Man charged with causing bomb explosion in 1990

Laganside court

A man is to appear in court to face charges in connection with a bomb explosion in a Northern Ireland town in 1990.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch have charged a 53-year-old man with terrorism offences.

He has been charged with causing an explosion and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.

Detectives from our Legacy Investigation Branch have charged a 53 year old man with causing an explosion and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life. The charges relate to a bomb explosion in Randalstown on 25 November 1990. To read more : https://t.co/qVpHxZcCDA pic.twitter.com/35YadpSZbD — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) January 6, 2023

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.