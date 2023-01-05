Next cheers better-than-expected Christmas but warns over tough year ahead

Next sales figures

Retail chain Next has hiked its annual profit outlook after better-than-expected Christmas trading, but warned of further price rises and falling profits in a difficult year ahead.

The high street giant posted a 4.8% rise in full-price sales for the nine weeks to December 30, with growth surging to 17% in the final two weeks, as the cold snap and resilient shopper confidence boosted its performance.

It had previously guided for a 2% fall in sales over the festive period.

Shares in the group jumped more than 7% higher as Next said it now expects full-year sales of £4.6 billion, up 6.9% on the year before, and for pre-tax profits to rise 4.5% to £860 million against the £840 million it pencilled in last November.

But the fashion group said the year to January 2024 would be tougher as the cost-of-living crisis bites, guiding for pre-tax profits to fall 7.6% to £795 million on sales 1.5% lower.

It said the group remains “cautious in our outlook for the year ahead”, pointing to consumer demand being impacted by the cost-of-living and energy crisis, rising mortgage costs and its own price hikes.

Further price rises are also expected and set to peak at about 8% in the spring, but will ease back thereafter to “no more than” 6% in the second half as currency pressures and freight costs decline, Next predicted.

Speaking to the PA news agency, chief executive Lord Simon Wolfson said festive trading was given a boost by pent-up demand after an unseasonably warm autumn.

But he added consumer spending was also better than predicted in the face of painful cost pressures.

He said: “Employment has held up very strongly – that’s unusual in a recession.

“That has given people the confidence to spend through the Christmas period.”

He said shoppers were also dipping into savings built up in the pandemic, while also keeping a tight rein on their energy usage to try and keep bills down.

However, he cautioned: “Next year is going to be a difficult year.”

Prices, which are already rising by about 8%, will remain at the same level into spring and summer, but fall back thereafter with further declines “almost certain” in the early part of 2024.