Coffin factory staff walk out as industrial action enters fourth month

UK NewsPublished:

Unite said coffinmakers at the Co-op Funeralcare site in Glasgow are now taking action continuously until January 16.

Staff at the Co-op’s only UK coffin factory are taking further strike action in an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

Unite the union confirmed coffinmakers at the factory in Govan, Glasgow, began industrial action on Wednesday which will run continuously through to January 16.

It means the workers have entered their fourth month of strike action.

Co-op coffinmakers strike
Workers on the picket line outside the Co-op Funeralcare factory during previous strike action in October (Rebecca McCurdy/PA)

The union claims Co-op bosses have failed to make an acceptable offer to resolve the long running dispute.

Members also claim the Funeralcare company spent more than £1 million last year purchasing coffins from third party suppliers at a time when the row could have been resolved for “a fraction of this cost”.

About 50 workers are involved in the strike action after they were offered a 4% pay rise for 2022 and 5% for 2023, which was rejected as inflation has soared to a 40-year high.

Sharon Graham, Unite’s general secretary, said: “It’s simply disgraceful that the Co-op, an employer that can easily afford to raise pay, would rather waste £1 million on alternative products and see this dispute stretch into its fourth month than pay its workforce fairly.

“Unite’s members are resolute and they continue to show their determination in this fight. The Co-op’s management is clearly trying to break its own loyal workforce, but Unite will back our members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Willie Thomson, Unite industrial officer, added: “The Co-op’s claims of showing a better way of doing business and being a fairer employer are in the rubbish bin.

“Management are currently forking out more cash to third party coffin suppliers rather than allocating a fraction of that money towards solving this bitter dispute. That’s the current state of Co-op values.

“We repeat our call that it’s time for chief executive, Shirine Khoury-Haq, to become directly involved if they have any interest in salvaging their reputation.

“The strike action will also continue beyond this week because our members are unbroken and they are determined to fight until they get what they deserve.”

