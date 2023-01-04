Birmingham nightclub murder suspects ordered to face trial in July

Football players observe a minute's silence for Cody Fisher

Two suspects charged with the Boxing Day murder of footballer Cody Fisher have been told they will stand trial in July.

Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, were charged on Saturday with killing Mr Fisher, who was stabbed on the dancefloor at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham.

The defendants spoke only to confirm their names during a seven-minute hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

Cody Fisher, who was stabbed on Boxing Day (Chris Jepson/Bromsgrove Sporting)

Judge Paul Farrer KC ordered a trial in the case to start on July 3 and fixed a plea and trial preparation hearing for March 17.

Carpenter, of no fixed address, and Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, were not asked to enter any plea to the murder charge.

They have both pleaded not guilty to affray during a previous magistrates’ court hearing.

A court artist sketch of Remy Gordon, left, and Kami Carpenter during their previous court appearance (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Mr Fisher, who played for Stratford Town FC and had also made appearances for Bromsgrove Sporting, was approached by a group of people and stabbed at about 11.45pm while on a night out with friends.

The nightclub had its licence suspended for 28 days on Friday after accusations by police that there had been “serious management failings” at the venue on the night of the incident.

Officers recovered a knife from the scene, and a post-mortem examination confirmed that Mr Fisher, 23, died of a stab wound.

Police outside the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham (Phil Barnett/PA)

Adjourning the case, Judge Farrer told Gordon and Carpenter: “Would you both stand please.

“You will next be before this court on March 17 when the charges will be put to you and you will be required to respond to them.