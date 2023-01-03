What the papers say – January 3

British newspapers

The Duke of Sussex’s latest comments about his relationship with his father and brother dominates the papers on Tuesday.

The Daily Telegraph, The Sun, Daily Mail and Daily Express all lead with Harry saying he wants to reconcile with the King and Prince of Wales.

?️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Prince Harry: I want my father and brother back'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/EgpJvhbGuN — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 2, 2023

On tomorrow's front page: 'I want dad and brother back,' says Prince Harry https://t.co/9kk9kdlptE pic.twitter.com/hF7DBshTjy — The Sun (@TheSun) January 2, 2023

Tuesday's front page: Harry – I want my father and brother backhttps://t.co/TAcI6lmDBZ#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/EABmbfbGTb — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 2, 2023

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and i report the future of the NHS is “on a knife edge”, with warnings the pressure on the nation’s hospitals is set to last until April.

Tuesday’s i: NHS faces three months of turmoil #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/x20cIvMMU3 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) January 2, 2023

The Independent says passengers to the UK from China will not have to take a Covid test on arrival from next week.

The Financial Times leads with a warning that the UK will face one of the worst recessions and weakest recoveries out of the G7 countries this year.

Ministers fear millions of Britons will be put off train travel for good as a result of industrial action, according to The Times.