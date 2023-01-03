First meteor shower of 2023 to light up the night sky tonight - where to see it in Shropshire

A meteor shower

The first meteor shower of the year will delight Shropshire skygazers as it lights up the night on Tuesday.

The Quadrantid meteor shower is expected to peak on the night of January 3 and with clear skies will be visible until the early morning of January 4.

It is among the strongest and most consistent meteor showers, and could reach a maximum rate of 110 meteors per hour.

There are a number of spots in the West Midlands that make good stargazing sites, most notably in the Shropshire Hills where four distinct spots have been designated official Dark Sky Discovery sites.

They are the car parks at Carding Mill Valley, Cross Dyke, Pole Cottage and the Shooting Box. All four sites have the darkest Milky Way Class rating, meaning that on a clear night the skies are dark enough to see the Milky Way with the naked eye.

The Wrekin near Telford is another Dark Sky Discovery site, while Cannock Chase is home to no fewer than seven sites recommended by Go Stargazing based on light pollution, distance from nearby towns and parking provision.

Those sites are the car parks at Brindley Bottom, Camp Field, Coppice Hill, Penkridge Bank, the White House, Stile Cop and Seven Springs.

(PA Graphics)

Quadrantids are blue meteors with fine trains that appear to come from the constellation Bootes, near the Big Dipper.

Meteors are pieces of debris which enter Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 43 miles per second (70 kilometres per second), vaporising and causing the streaks of light we call meteors.

While the shower is visible to the naked eye when in an area with low light pollution, the peak occurs just before the full moon, so moonlight will cause some interference.