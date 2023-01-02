Two men charged with murdering footballer Cody Fisher to appear before court

Digbeth Boxing Day incident

Two men charged with the Boxing Day murder of footballer Cody Fisher are set to appear before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court.

Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, were on Saturday charged with killing the 23-year-old at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, shortly before midnight on Boxing Day.

The defendants, both from Birmingham, were also charged with affray and have been remanded into custody ahead of Monday’s preliminary hearing.

Police outside the Crane nightclub in Digbeth (Phil Barnett/PA)

West Midlands Police said Mr Fisher was fatally stabbed on the dancefloor of the nightclub, which had its licence suspended for 28 days on Friday.

This followed accusations from the force that there had been “serious management failings” at the venue on the night he died.

In a review meeting on Friday, Birmingham city councillors said they will consider whether to close the club permanently in a full review hearing in the future.

The police’s application for the review said Mr Fisher died during “a fight on the dancefloor” and officers who attended “described a scene of chaos and evidence of drug use within the premises”.

Officers recovered a knife from the crime scene, and a post-mortem examination has confirmed that Mr Fisher died of a stab wound.

His girlfriend Jess Chatwin paid tribute to him with a message on Twitter the day after he died.

She wrote: “You didn’t deserve any of this. I’m so sorry this has happened to you my baby please come home. I love you forever Cody Fisher.”

A statement published by the police and attributed to Mr Fisher’s family said: “They have broken our hearts; I have lost my best friend. My family and I are asking for privacy and respectfulness at this heart-breaking time.”

Players of both teams observe a minute’s silence for Cody Fisher ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at St Andrew’s (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Non-league football club Bromsgrove Sporting has also honoured the memory of its former player, Mr Fisher.

In a tweet, the club said: “All of us at Bromsgrove Sporting Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Cody Fisher.

“Cody, was a friend to many at the club and we send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”