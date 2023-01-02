Notification Settings

Fans line up at stadium to mourn Pele ahead of funeral

UK NewsPublished:

Football fans started arriving at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in the early hours of Monday to pay their last respects.

Fans lined up early on Monday outside the Vila Belmiro Stadium ahead of football great Pele’s funeral in his hometown of Santos.

The Brazilian died on Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82.

Pele scored scored some of the best goals of his career at the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. His funeral is scheduled start at 10am local time, and the burial will take place in a vertical cemetery 600 metres away on Tuesday.

The coffin with the remains of Brazilian soccer great Pele is carried on the pitch of the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix/PA)

Fans started arriving at the stadium in the early hours of Monday to pay their last respects to Edson Arantes do Nascimento, globally known as Pele.

One of them was Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes.

“It is a very sad moment, but we are now seeing the real meaning of this legendary player to our country,” Mr Mendes told journalists. “My office has shirts signed by Pele, a picture of him as a goalkeeper, also signed by him, DVDs, photos, a big collection of him.”

Mr Mendes also said Pele was a humble man despite his global fame, and that he deserves every tribute.

Inside the Vila Belmiro, a large tent has been set up in which to place Pele’s coffin.

After Pele’s funeral, his casket will be ushered through the streets of Santos before his burial. Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other dignitaries are expected to attend.

Pele had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The medical centre where he had been treated said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.

