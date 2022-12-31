Man, 29, dies after being stabbed in heart in London park

Peckham Rye incident

A murder investigation has been launched after a 29-year-old man died after being stabbed in the heart in south London.

Metropolitan Police officers found the man in Straker’s Road, Peckham Rye Park, at about 8.30pm on Friday.

Despite the efforts of London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, he was pronounced dead at the scene half an hour later.

The Metropolitan Police Service has launched an investigation, but so far made no arrests.

Police said a post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be a haemorrhage and a stab wound to the heart.

Urging witnesses to come forwards, Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “My thoughts are with the family of the man who has been killed. We will provide them with every possible support.

“The investigation is in its early stages and as yet no arrests have been made. We are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry as we piece together what happened on Friday evening.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in or around the park, particularly in the area near the cafe and playground, at about 8pm.

“We would also like to hear from anyone else with information about this attack. I know it can be daunting to come forward, but the insight you may be able to offer could be crucial in identifying the person or people responsible.”