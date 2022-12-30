Notification Settings

Two arrested in connection with shooting of Elle Edwards released from custody

UK News

A 30-year-old man has been recalled to prison on licence and a 19-year-old woman has been bailed, police said.

Wallasey Christmas Eve incident

Two people arrested in connection with the Christmas Eve shooting of Elle Edwards have been released from the custody of detectives investigating her murder, Merseyside Police said.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder has been recalled to prison on licence.

A 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been bailed, police said.

A 31-year-old man remains in custody and inquiries into the fatal shooting are continuing, they added.

Ms Edwards, 26, died after being shot at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral.

Detectives have said Ms Edwards was not believed to have been the intended target of the attack.

