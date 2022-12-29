Tributes paid to pair who died after car crashed into river

Jay Jenkins died in the incident (South Wales Police/PA)

Tributes have been paid to a man and a woman who died after their car crashed into a river in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Emergency services were called at about 3.05am after the car went into the River Tawe at New Cut Road in Swansea city centre.

A black Mini John Cooper Works was found fully submerged in the river, with the bodies of a man and a woman recovered nearby.

They have been named as Rachel Curtis, 36, from the Bonymaen area of Swansea, and Jay Kyle Jenkins, also 36, from the St Thomas area of the city.

In a tribute, the family of Ms Curtis said: “Rachel was a funny, intelligent and unique person. She was extremely talented and creative in nails and art. She worked at the Liberty Stadium teaching therapeutic art and nail art.

“She was a self-defence instructor and an elite security instructor, trained as a close protection officer and door supervisor.”

Rachel Curtis (South Wales Police/PA)

They described how she raised money for suicide prevention charity, the Jack Lewis Foundation, as well as for Matthews House, a homeless charity, and was involved in youth projects helping young girls.

“Rachel will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her, especially her 14-year-old son,” her family said.

In a tribute, the family of Mr Jenkins – an electrician – described him as “our beautiful, kind boy”.

They said: “Jay was a kind, genuine soul who was always helping other people. The local community are devastated.”

Ms Curtis and Mr Jenkins had been friends since school, the tribute added.

South Wales Police appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has CCTV or dash cam footage, to contact them quoting occurrence number 2200429694.